Philly music therapist crafts 'heartbeat recordings' for seniors

Using a special device, Jacob Dorfman creates playlists of seniors' favorite songs intertwined with the beats of their own heart.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "The older generation, I believe, is something that people just kind of push off to the side," said Jacob Dorfman. "So, I just want to use my music as a vehicle to bring these people's stories to light."

Dorfman, a musician from South Jersey, graduated from Temple University as a music therapist. Now, he works as the community arts coordinator at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley in Germantown.

There, he visits seniors throughout the week, playing songs and helping to spark good memories.

Earlier this year, Jacob was inspired by his girlfriend, also a musician, to bring the concept of 'heartbeat recordings' to the seniors.

"I have a small device. It looks like a stethoscope. And I'll record a voice memo of the person's heartbeat," said Dorfman. "Do a little interview with the residents and I'll say okay, what kind of songs are a part of your history?"

Dorfman blends those songs together in a playlist, each separated by the sound of the recipient's beating heart. It is designed to make that musical connection more personal to the individual. Sometimes, he plays and records that music live from his guitar while singing along with the seniors.

Dorfman created a playlist for Dick and Phyllis Taylor, who have been engaged with civil rights activism even before their marriage 60 years ago. Dick was a staff member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and helped to organize movements in Philadelphia as part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s team.

Taylor was brought to tears by Jacob Dorfman's heartbeat recordings.

"I was very touched that he wanted to do something like this," he said. "It brings back just a raft of memories because we've sung these songs before we were married and ever since."

One of those songs was "All the Things You Are" by Ella Fitzgerald, which the couple chose for the first dance at their wedding. Another was "We Shall Overcome" by Pete Seeger, the anthem of the Civil Rights Movement in which the couple participated.

"We never were quiet. We were committed to non-violence, social change," said Phyllis Taylor. "We are inspired by the people who have gone before us. Hopefully our legacy lives on in the lives of people who will follow us."

And Jacob Dorfman hopes to help those legacies continue to live on through his music.

"Without people like Phyllis and Dick who fought for equal rights and things like that, we wouldn't be living in the country we are today," said Dorfman. "And I hope to just keep bringing the folks here, their stories to light because even though they are older, they still have a lot more to give."

