Video shows teens ransacking restaurant in Germantown; Philadelphia police investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking into a troubling video that shows dozens of young people ransacking a Germantown restaurant last weekend.

At one point, you can see employees running to the back of the business as the group continued to trash the restaurant.

There was no word on what led up to the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Police would only say they are investigating.