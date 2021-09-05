Philadelphia residents urged to report storm damage. Here's how to do it

If it's safe to do so, residents are being asked to take photos of damage and repairs, if they were made.
To help the city understand the extent of damage and to see where resources may be needed, residents are urged to answer a short survey and upload any photos they may have into OEM's damage assessment tool at phila.gov/oem/storm.
Damage can also be reported to 311 during standard hours.
Cleanup Assistance
Crisis Cleanup is a national partner that is available to help homeowners who experienced storm-related damage that require assistance. The information collected is made available to all the helping agencies in the area that provide free crisis cleanup services. These volunteer-based teams generally perform tree removal, mucking, mold remediation, tarping, debris removal, rebuilding, and other essential services. Those needing assistance can sign up by calling the national toll-free number at 844-965-1386. Crisis Cleanup is volunteer-based, so assistance is based on volunteer capacity.
Residents and businesses can find information about flooding response and resources on the City's Flood Management Program page, including resources for areas impacted by flooding; this is available online here.
Philadelphia Department of Commerce
The Philadelphia Department of Commerce is gathering information about neighborhood business areas that have been affected. If your area has a number of businesses that have been impacted by the flooding, and you haven't been in touch with Commerce about this damage, you can contact this City's Office of Business Services at business@phila.gov.
Philadelphia Water Department
The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215-685-6300) will be open. If a Water customer's property experienced flooding, the Department asks that they complete the City's Flood Report Survey to provide information that can help the City plan for the future.
Reception Centers:
Red Cross Shelter
The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management's (OEM) two reception centers, which were opened for people who were impacted by storm damage and flooding, are now closed. If people are in need of shelter, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
A Red Cross shelter at Norristown High School will remain open through the holiday weekend. Anyone who needs a place to stay should come to the high school, located at 1900 Eagle Drive in Norristown, Montgomery County. They can also call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.
Damage Assessment
Beginning Sunday, OEM and the City's Department of Licenses and Inspections are working with partners from FEMA, PEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration to document the damage in affected locations in the city. The team will visit Manayunk, East Falls, and Center City. The process is expected to take several days.
Sanitation and Recycling Collections
City services are curtailed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. There will be no trash and recycling collections. Collections will be one day behind schedule for the rest of the week. Residents should set their materials out one day behind their regular collection day for the week of September 6. Trash and recycling collections will continue in areas unaffected by flooding. Residents should expect delays in areas where roads are impacted by flooding.