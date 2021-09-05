flooding

Philadelphia residents urged to report storm damage. Here's how to do it

Damage can also be reported to 311 during standard hours.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia businesses and homeowners are being urged to report damage from last week's severe weather to the city as soon as possible.

If it's safe to do so, residents are being asked to take photos of damage and repairs, if they were made.

To help the city understand the extent of damage and to see where resources may be needed, residents are urged to answer a short survey and upload any photos they may have into OEM's damage assessment tool at phila.gov/oem/storm.

SEE ALSO: Vine Street Expressway fully reopens both directions after historic Philadelphia flooding

Damage can also be reported to 311 during standard hours.

Cleanup Assistance



Crisis Cleanup is a national partner that is available to help homeowners who experienced storm-related damage that require assistance. The information collected is made available to all the helping agencies in the area that provide free crisis cleanup services. These volunteer-based teams generally perform tree removal, mucking, mold remediation, tarping, debris removal, rebuilding, and other essential services. Those needing assistance can sign up by calling the national toll-free number at 844-965-1386. Crisis Cleanup is volunteer-based, so assistance is based on volunteer capacity.

Residents and businesses can find information about flooding response and resources on the City's Flood Management Program page, including resources for areas impacted by flooding; this is available online here.

EMBED More News Videos

The Schuylkill River overtook the Manayunk section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning.



Philadelphia Department of Commerce



The Philadelphia Department of Commerce is gathering information about neighborhood business areas that have been affected. If your area has a number of businesses that have been impacted by the flooding, and you haven't been in touch with Commerce about this damage, you can contact this City's Office of Business Services at business@phila.gov.

Philadelphia Water Department



The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215-685-6300) will be open. If a Water customer's property experienced flooding, the Department asks that they complete the City's Flood Report Survey to provide information that can help the City plan for the future.
Reception Centers:

Red Cross Shelter



The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management's (OEM) two reception centers, which were opened for people who were impacted by storm damage and flooding, are now closed. If people are in need of shelter, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A Red Cross shelter at Norristown High School will remain open through the holiday weekend. Anyone who needs a place to stay should come to the high school, located at 1900 Eagle Drive in Norristown, Montgomery County. They can also call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.

Damage Assessment



Beginning Sunday, OEM and the City's Department of Licenses and Inspections are working with partners from FEMA, PEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration to document the damage in affected locations in the city. The team will visit Manayunk, East Falls, and Center City. The process is expected to take several days.

Sanitation and Recycling Collections


City services are curtailed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. There will be no trash and recycling collections. Collections will be one day behind schedule for the rest of the week. Residents should set their materials out one day behind their regular collection day for the week of September 6. Trash and recycling collections will continue in areas unaffected by flooding. Residents should expect delays in areas where roads are impacted by flooding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafloodingstormweatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
Communities working together after devastating storm
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in NJ
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Few Showers Tonight, Pleasant Labor Day
Search resumes for 2 missing after car swept away in storm
Montco recommends masking outdoors, regardless of vaccination status
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
Neighbors in New Jersey work together to clear flooded homes
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
Show More
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Dixie fire death: First responder dies battling northern CA blaze
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
More TOP STORIES News