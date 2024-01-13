Pa. woman hosts sewing parties to help breast cancer patients

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Katelynn Devinney started donating a special kind of clothing to breast cancer patients in 2022 when her mother received a mastectomy.

At the time, her mother had been given a sweatshirt equipped with pockets to hold the surgical drains that follow the procedure. Devinney decided to make her another one using her sewing skills.

Once she realized how simple and practical the design was, Devinney started making more to donate to women around the world.

Now, 'Pockets of Hope' has grown so large that Devinney organizes a volunteer event each month to keep attaching more pockets to more hoodies.

"It's a party. It's actually like so much fun," she said. "I tell people all the time, you don't have to know how to sew, just come and help."

The Church of the Holy Apostles in Wynnewood donates its facility to accommodate all those who sew, iron, fold, cut, and package the hoodies.

Pockets of Hope has roughly 600 women on a list waiting to receive their free donation of a hoodie, so Devinney relies on volunteers to make it possible.

"These women deserve to feel that there are people out there that want to help them and that's why we do what we do," she said.

To learn more about Pockets of Hope and how to get involved, visit their website.

