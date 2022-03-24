fire

4 escape Clementon, NJ house fire; officer injured

Officials say the four people inside the home were able to get out safely.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer injured in South Jersey house fire

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in a house fire in Camden County, New Jersey.

Flames broke out on the 100 block of New Freedom Road in Clementon just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the four people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The officer suffered a minor injury while assisting on the fire scene.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

It took an hour for firefighters to get it under control.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clementonofficer injuredpolice officer injuredfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Massive fire breaks out at PepsiCo factory fire in NJ
Wildfires burning across Texas cause evacuations, smoke
Brush fires send smoke billowing over New Jersey and Delaware
Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire
TOP STORIES
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
'Nova vs. Michigan again at site of '18 title
Temple announces new steps to help keep students safe
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
3rd Annual Action News Mornings Awards
Show More
Joel Embiid, Sixers hold off LeBron-less Lakers, 126-121
T. rex skeleton vanished after mysterious auction. It just turned up
Phillies load up their lineup, but will it be enough?
AccuWeather: Damp Today Then Winter Returns
Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
More TOP STORIES News