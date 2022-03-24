4 escape Clementon, NJ house fire; officer injured

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in a house fire in Camden County, New Jersey.Flames broke out on the 100 block of New Freedom Road in Clementon just before 1 a.m. Thursday.Officials say the four people inside the home were able to get out safely.The officer suffered a minor injury while assisting on the fire scene.He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.It took an hour for firefighters to get it under control.There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.