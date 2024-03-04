At the scene, police say two people were found trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Police pursuit ends with crash in Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash in Montgomery County on Monday.

Officers say it happened just before 5 p.m. on Washington Lane and Ashbourne Road in Cheltenham.

Rescuers removed both people from the car. Authorities have not yet released any information on their conditions.

Police have also not stated what led to the police pursuit and crash.