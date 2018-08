EMBED >More News Videos Republican Charlie Dent is set to resign leading our roundup of local politics.

EMBED >More News Videos The panel offer up some stories that warrant extra attention.

Host Monica Malpass and our Insiders discuss the Bill Cosby guilty verdict, his rise and fall from fame and how this retrial effects the #MeToo movement and victims of sexual harassment and assault. Topics also discussed include criminal justice reform, Rapper Meek Mill being released from prison and the optics of him heading to a Sixers game.The panel also talks about Rep. Charlie Dent (R) retiring, the PA House passing a bill to ban abortions based on down syndrome and passing a work mandate for Medicaid care, Sen. Toomey's push to roll back auto lending discrimination and what incentives did Pennsylvania offer Amazon to lure their headquarters here? Catch the Inside Story ... Sunday on Inside Story.This week's panel is comprised of Larry Platt, Christine Flowers, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Ed Turzanski.