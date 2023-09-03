Teen shot, killed in West Philly was person of interest in 12-year-old boy's murder: Sources

Hezekiah Bernard was just 12 years old when Philadelphia police said he was brutally killed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen killed early Saturday morning in Philadelphia was a person of interest in the murder of a 12-year-old boy, Action News has learned.

The teen, identified by police as a male, was shot multiple times around 1:05 a.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Poplar Street.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Sources tell Action News the teen was a person of interest in the killing of Hezekiah Bernard whose body was found in a trash can on August 23.

Hezekiah Bernard

Bernard was found by a sanitation worker on the 5500 block of Cherry Street.

A vigil was held for the young boy on Friday night.

SEE ALSO: 'That's a perfect kid you destroyed': Vigil held for 12-year-old boy found dead in trash can

"He was a baby. My only baby. My last baby," said Dolores Davis, who is Hezekiah Bernard's mother.

Authorities believe he was dead for one or two days by the time he was found.

Sources told Action News Bernard was not in the Department of Human Services care at the time. However, Bernard's mother said he was, and she has no idea what happened.

Loved ones will gather again on Tuesday morning for Bernard's service at Francis Funeral Home.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: 12-year-old boy found dead in trash can was 'brutally killed,' Philadelphia police say