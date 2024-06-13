Warning issued in Camden County after reports of random people, pets being shot with gel pellets

Police warn residents of children shooting Orbeez guns at adults, animals in Camden County

Police warn residents of children shooting Orbeez guns at adults, animals in Camden County

Police warn residents of children shooting Orbeez guns at adults, animals in Camden County

Police warn residents of children shooting Orbeez guns at adults, animals in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, issued a warning after numerous reports of people being hit with gel pellets from toy Orbeez guns.

These toy guns shoot gel projectiles, which are small, colorful, water-absorbing beads.

Even animals have been struck, most recently at Veterans Park, authorities say.

On Tuesday, there were reports of at least five kids shooting people from a moving vehicle.

Those five suspects were identified by Gloucester police, authorities say.

Police say some of the children taking part are posting their actions on social media.

"It is possible an individual may mistake the toy gun as a realistic threat, endangering the safety of your children or others. GTPD will also be identifying, arresting, and charging suspects who improperly utilized these toy guns to cause fear or panic," Gloucester police wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Investigators are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of toy guns.