Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $490M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $472 million top prize in Monday's drawing.With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $490 million, with a cash option of $355.1 million.The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.You should still check your tickets from Monday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.