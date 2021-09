PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority will be cracking down on drivers who park in bike and bus lanes.Officials confirm to Action News that the PPA is establishing a Bike Lane Enforcement unit.The pilot program will focus on the area from Delaware Avenue to 40th Street and Spring Garden Street to Bainbridge Street.Five officers will patrol the area looking for illegally parked cars.The PPA will decide after one year if it will expand the program to other parts of the city.It's still unclear when the pilot program will begin.