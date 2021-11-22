inside story

Dwight Evans, Brian Fitzpatrick on what Infrastructure bill means for Pennsylvania

By Niki Hawkins
Dwight Evans, Brian Fitzpatrick on how Infrastructure bill helps Pa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell discusses the latest on the 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and how those resource could impact Pennsylvania and specifically our Southeastern region.

Congressman Dwight Evans (D) and United States Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R) weigh in on the bill.

