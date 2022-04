The Stuffed jerk chicken and shrimp burger from Pretzel Workz.

SOUTH PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Owner-chef Shakira Gray loved Philly pretzels so much growing up, that she built a business around dishes that she creates using pretzels.At Pretzel Workz, she makes burgers on pretzel buns, pastas served in pretzel bowls, and pizzas with a pretzel crust.The motto has always been 'we put the works on everything', and it seems there's nothing off limits that Chef Shakira can create using pretzels.1250 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146267-746-7173