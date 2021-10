PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the start of Pride Month, host Matt O'Donnell interviews legendary LGBTQ+ Rights Activist and Founder of the Philadelphia Gay NewsThey discuss Segal's role in the historic Stonewall Protests in New York City in 1969 and how handcuffing himself to studio cameras during live News broadcasts increased visibility for the cause.Also, how the myriad of successes for the movement has accumulated today, plus the fight that continues for equality.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).