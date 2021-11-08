Police search for suspect following attempted rape in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman near a public library.According to authorities, the assailant hit the victim multiple times on Sunday morning on Loockerman Plaza. He then threw her to the ground and began undressing her.Two Good Samaritans heard the victim screaming for help and came to her aid.The suspect ran off, police said.If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, you are asked to call police.