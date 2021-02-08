inside story

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart on city's Black Lives Matters response; Timothy DeFoor's historic election win

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart to discuss her report on the City of Philadelphia's response to the Black Lives Matter civil protests over the summer.

Our next guest will be Republican Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania's new Auditor General and first African American to win state-wide in PA as we celebrate Black History month at 6abc.


