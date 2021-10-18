Monday is last day to register to vote for Pa. Nov. 2 election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 municipal election in Pennsylvania.Registered voters have the option of voting by mail, voting early in-person by mail ballot or voting in-person.On Nov. 2, voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, and Philadelphia Municipal Court.Elections will also include county, school board and local officials, such as mayors, district attorneys, city and borough council members, township commissioners and supervisors.The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 26, 2021.The County Boards of Elections must receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.In odd-numbered years, like 2021, November elections are called municipal elections because there are no federal or state office on the ballot.