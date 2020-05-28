Owners of Bellmawr, New Jersey gym that reopened early file suit in federal court

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Jersey gym that repeatedly defied lockdown orders is now suing the state in federal court.
The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr said New Jersey officials, including the governor and attorney general, violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to close for three months.
The gym said it opened its doors for a limited number of clients and enforced social distancing.
State health officials shut down the gym and changed the locks last week.
