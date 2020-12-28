Raise a glass to Revivalist Spirits award-winning gins

FYI Philly

Brothers Scott and Don Avellino started the business in 2014.
By Timothy Walton
ELVERSON (WPVI) -- Revivalist Spirits has built an award-winning menu of gins in Chester County.

Brothers Scott and Don Avellino started the business in 2014.

The distillery is in the scenic town of Elverson inside a historic barn. The award-winning gins include seasonal creations; Equinox for the spring, Summertide in the summer, Harvest in the fall and Solstice in the winter.

They also have a line of whiskeys and ready-to-drink cocktails. And if you are looking for a drink to make over the winter break we shared their Tipsy Apple recipe.

Revivalist Spirits | Facebook | Instagram
350 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA 19520

How to make Revivalist Spirits Tipsy Apple

  • 2 ounces of our Revivalist Harvest gin
  • Half-ounce of lemon juice
  • Half-ounce of ginger syrup
  • 3 ounces of local apple cider


Instructions
  • Give it a little shake
  • Pour over ice
  • Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple
