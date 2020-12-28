Raise a glass to Revivalist Spirits award-winning gins

How to make Revivalist Spirits Tipsy Apple

2 ounces of our Revivalist Harvest gin

Half-ounce of lemon juice

Half-ounce of ginger syrup

3 ounces of local apple cider

Give it a little shake

Pour over ice

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple

ELVERSON (WPVI) -- Revivalist Spirits has built an award-winning menu of gins in Chester County.Brothers Scott and Don Avellino started the business in 2014.The distillery is in the scenic town of Elverson inside a historic barn. The award-winning gins include seasonal creations; Equinox for the spring, Summertide in the summer, Harvest in the fall and Solstice in the winter.They also have a line of whiskeys and ready-to-drink cocktails. And if you are looking for a drink to make over the winter break we shared their Tipsy Apple recipe.350 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA 19520