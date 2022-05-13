Revolution Taco turns the tables on tradition, with global ingredients and flavor combos

Homemade hot sauces, such as the Ancho Curry Mango, are an example of how she likes to combine the flavors of different cultures.
Chef Carolyn's parents are both from Vietnam, but they met and married in the United States and started their family in Louisiana, where Carolyn was raised.
She made Philadelphia her home in 2004, and has worked at restaurants like Fork, Russet, Nectar, Susanna Foo, and White Dog Cafe.
She started her journey as an entrepreneur with food trucks, and now here at her own brick-and-mortar plans to expand service to include dinner and brunch.
Revolution Taco | Facebook | Instagram
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-639-5681
Monday-Saturday, 11:00am-8:30pm