Revolution Taco turns the tables on tradition, with global ingredients and flavor combos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Revolution Taco, Chef-Owner Carolyn Nguyen is a classically-trained chef who makes tacos, bowls, burritos and more at her Rittenhouse Square outpost.Homemade hot sauces, such as the Ancho Curry Mango, are an example of how she likes to combine the flavors of different cultures.Chef Carolyn's parents are both from Vietnam, but they met and married in the United States and started their family in Louisiana, where Carolyn was raised.She made Philadelphia her home in 2004, and has worked at restaurants like Fork, Russet, Nectar, Susanna Foo, and White Dog Cafe.She started her journey as an entrepreneur with food trucks, and now here at her own brick-and-mortar plans to expand service to include dinner and brunch.2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-639-5681