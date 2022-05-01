car crash

2 hospitalized after vehicle collision in Ridley Township

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
By
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car ended up on its roof after a collision in Delaware County, and two people are now in the hospital.

Action News was in Ridley Township, where two vehicles ran into one another on Route 420 at Franklin Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters had to rescue those two people.

They are expected to survive.
