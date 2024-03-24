WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one person dead.

It happened on the 1200 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived to the scene, they found that two 21-year-old men had been shot.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital.

One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

As of now, no motive or suspects have been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW