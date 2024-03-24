One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting on Rising Sun Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one person dead.

It happened on the 1200 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived to the scene, they found that two 21-year-old men had been shot.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital.

One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other remains in stable condition.

As of now, no motive or suspects have been identified.