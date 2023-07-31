1 injured after car crashes into front window of Rite Aid

A car crashed into the front window of a Rite Aid in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday, leaving one person injured.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving numerous calls about the collision.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car crashed into the front window of a Rite Aid in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday, leaving one person injured.

Officials say it happened just after 1 p.m. on East Lancaster Avenue.

One person was hurt as a result of the crash, but police did not say if that person was the driver or someone inside the store.

There is also no word yet on their condition.

The car that collided with the pharmacy was a silver SUV.

Officials have not stated what caused the crash.