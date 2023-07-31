WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 injured after car crashes into front window of Rite Aid

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving numerous calls about the collision.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 3:10AM
1 injured after car crashes into front window of Rite Aid
EMBED <>More Videos

A car crashed into the front window of a Rite Aid in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday, leaving one person injured.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car crashed into the front window of a Rite Aid in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday, leaving one person injured.

Officials say it happened just after 1 p.m. on East Lancaster Avenue.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving numerous calls about the collision.

One person was hurt as a result of the crash, but police did not say if that person was the driver or someone inside the store.

There is also no word yet on their condition.

The car that collided with the pharmacy was a silver SUV.

Officials have not stated what caused the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW