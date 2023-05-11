Arrest made in road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia

Pennsylvania state police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened along Interstate 95 last week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened along Interstate 95 last week.

Chauncy Noel, 25, was arrested at his home in the 2100 block of South 67th Street in Philadelphia.

Chauncy Noel

Police say two pistols and a rifle were located in the residence.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Bartram Avenue on-ramp on Monday, May 1.

Police say two drivers got into a dispute around 8:45 p.m., and Noel pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

That driver was grazed by the gunfire and his car was left with several bullet holes.

We are awaiting to see what specific charges Noel will face, and we will keep you updated on the developments.

This is just one of three road rage shootings on Philadelphia highways that have happened in the past few weeks.

According to 6abc's Data Team, over the last 12 months from May 2022 to May 2023, there have been 481 road rage-related shootings across the country.

Of those, 37 were in Pennsylvania and 20 of them in Philadelphia.

