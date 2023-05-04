Officials investigate 3 cases of road rage shootings in Philadelphia in 2 weeks

Drivers told Action News they have noticed more aggressive drivers on local roadways.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating three separate instances of road rage shootings in the Philadelphia area, which all took place in the last two weeks.

Police are looking for a man who opened fire at another driver on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. and that the shooter was driving a red Ford Mustang.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-76 near the 30th Street exit. State troopers found shell casings on the roadway but say no one was seriously injured.

The victim crashed their vehicle while fleeing the gunfire.

In a separate case that occurred on Monday night, a minivan was riddled with bullets while driving northbound on I-95.

A male driver in an older model Volvo fired several shots, grazing the victim, according to police.

Officials say the victim was able to exit at Island Avenue and call 911.

Both incidents come on the heels of another case of road rage on I-95 northbound by the Columbus Avenue exits.

In that incident, police say a motorcyclist fired several shots at a minivan in broad daylight.

There have been no arrests in any of these cases.

"I see people jumping in and out of lanes going 80 to 90 mph. I let them through, I move out of their way," said Rose Scott of South Philadelphia.

According to 6abc's Data Team, over the last 12 months from May 2022 to May 2023, there have been 481 road rage-related shootings across the country.

Of those, 37 were in Pennsylvania and 20 of them in Philadelphia.

So far, there have been nine this year in Philadelphia.