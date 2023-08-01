Riders on dirt bikes, ATVs damage Wilmington, Delaware golf course, police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspects who vandalized a golf course in Wilmington, Delaware last week.

It happened at the Rock Manor Golf Course located on the 1300 block of Carruthers Lane.

Police say dirt bike and ATV riders caused damage to the course just before 7 p.m. on July 27.

New Castle County police

"The group further did donuts and turfed large portions of the greens causing thousands of dollars in damage. The reckless behavior also posed a danger to patrons using the golf course," said police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 573-2800.