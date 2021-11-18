Eagles Week 11 Preview: Jaworski dissects Saints offense, X-factor on each side, final prediction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the New Orleans Saints Sunday at the Linc, with the Birds flying high after a Week 10 win in Denver.The Birds enter the matchup at 4-6, but within striking distance of the 7 seed in the NFC Playoff race.Buoyed by a dominant rush attack, Nick Sirianni's crew is rolling on offense with RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott and WR DeVonta Smith all putting up big numbers in recent weeks.Can they keep rolling against the Saints' top-10 defense?We asked NFL analyst and former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski to break down the Week 11 contest in this Week's Three and Out. Check it out in the video above.Who deserves more credit for the Eagles' offensive turnaround?Where is the Eagles' home-field advantage?Scouting new-look Saints offenseLinebacker Demario DavisT.J. EdwardsEagles 27, Saints 24