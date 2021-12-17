Three and Out

Eagles Week 15 Preview: Jaworski on Hurts' future, Eagles' playoff hopes

WFT-Eagles Preview: How the Eagles beat WFT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A huge game for the Eagles' playoff lives looms at the Linc on Sunday, as the Birds host the Washington Football Team in a matchup with major postseason implications in the NFC.

The Eagles come into the matchup with a 6-7 record and a 32.7% chance of making the postseason despite currently being outside looking in. Washington, fresh off a Week 14 loss to Dallas, comes to town battered by injuries and COVID-19 cases, but currently sits in the 7 seed in the NFC.



Ron Jaworski drops by the Three and Out set to help preview the game and pick the winner of the contest.

1st Down: More valuable goal - Making the playoffs as a Wild Card or gaining clarity on Jalen Hurts?
2nd Down: What Birds can borrow from Dallas' defense vs. WFT?

3rd Down: How Eagles can take advantage of injured WFT?
WFT player who could wreck the game: Cornerback Kendal Fuller
Eagles Player who must step up: DeVonta Smith (big plays in pass game)
The Eagles have the playoffs in mind entering the final month of play and Ron Jaworski is feeling confident in his prediction for the final 4 games.

