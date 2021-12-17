Eagles Week 15 Preview: Jaworski on Hurts' future, Eagles' playoff hopes

The Eagles come into the matchup with a 6-7 record and a 32.7% chance of making the postseason despite currently being outside looking in. Washington, fresh off a Week 14 loss to Dallas, comes to town battered by injuries and COVID-19 cases, but currently sits in the 7 seed in the NFC.
Ron Jaworski drops by the Three and Out set to help preview the game and pick the winner of the contest.
1st Down: More valuable goal - Making the playoffs as a Wild Card or gaining clarity on Jalen Hurts?
2nd Down: What Birds can borrow from Dallas' defense vs. WFT?
3rd Down: How Eagles can take advantage of injured WFT?
WFT player who could wreck the game: Cornerback Kendal Fuller
Eagles Player who must step up: DeVonta Smith (big plays in pass game)