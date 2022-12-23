Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 16 preview: Cowboys last hurdle for No. 1 seed? Jalen Hurts' injury

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles got their 13th win of the season on Sunday and they are closing in on the NFC East title AND the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

And they could do that with a win in Dallas with Gardner Minshew at the helm after Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

How good of a Christmas would that be?

1st Down: Jalen Hurts will miss this game with an injury. Did his heavy usage contribute to the injury?

2nd Down: The Cowboys were rolling but they've been shaky over the last month. Is Dak Prescott the problem or is it the defense more to blame?

3rd Down: Which Eagles player is set to go off against Dallas due to a favorable matchup?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 23