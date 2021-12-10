Roosevelt Boulevard

Safety enhancements coming to Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

Money for the repairs and upgrades is collected through fines levied by automated speed cameras.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Safety enhancements are coming to some of Philadelphia's most dangerous roads, and they are being paid for by speeders.

On Friday, the state announced more than $22 million in grant money awarded through the Automated Speed Enforcement Program.

The grant will be used to fund eight traffic safety projects in the city, most of them along Roosevelt Boulevard.

About $6 million will be put toward curb extensions to shorten pedestrian crossing distances, realigned crosswalks, realigned lane configurations and turn lanes, upgrades to traffic signals and timing, changes to traffic movements, and new or upgraded transit shelters and stations.

