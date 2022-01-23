1 person injured after car flips over guardrail, lands in woods in Haddon Township

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was seriously injured after they were ejected from an SUV following a crash in Haddon Township, New Jersey.The Action Cam was along Route 130 as first responders used a tow truck to lift the vehicle out of the woods.Police say the driver lost control in the southbound lanes, and flipped over the guardrail.It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.Investigators say the driver's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.