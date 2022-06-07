car crash

Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey

There was some kind of paper - possibly cash - scattered on the road and in the front seat of the car.
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of an incident on Route 42 at Interstate 295 in Bellmawr, Camden County.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a black sedan with significant damage.

Police officers with K-9s were seen searching the area nearby.

There was no immediate word on what led to this incident, and whether there are any injuries.

