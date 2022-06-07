BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of an incident on Route 42 at Interstate 295 in Bellmawr, Camden County.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a black sedan with significant damage.
There was some kind of paper - possibly cash - scattered on the road and in the front seat of the car.
Police officers with K-9s were seen searching the area nearby.
There was no immediate word on what led to this incident, and whether there are any injuries.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey
There was some kind of paper - possibly cash - scattered on the road and in the front seat of the car.
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News