PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles face in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday on the heels of a big win in San Francisco that vaulted them into first place in the NFC East.The Birds might still be a mess, but the division is a disaster with a combined record of 3-12-1.Ron Jaworski joins 6abc Sports Director Ducis Rodgers for this week's Sports Flash to handicap the Division race and look ahead to Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.Check out the latest on the Birds in the video below.Eagles' chances to win the NFC EastKey Matchup - Eagles vs. Steelers' pass rushWho is the Birds MVP so far?Steelers 24, Eagles 16