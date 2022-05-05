FYI Philly

Rutabaga Toys is a lending library for children's toys

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once she had kids and realize how much waste was created, Krystal Cunillera created an Earth-friendly response: Rutabaga Toy Library.

Just like a library for books, you don't need to buy anything. You borrow, bring it back and borrow another.

And though dubbed a toy library, members borrow everything from baby gear to developmental toys to dolls.

Cunillera, a mother of two, says the key is to start kids young, making retail recycling the norm.

About 90% of the items at Rutabaga Toy Library were donated.

For parents, there's the added bonus of less clutter around the house.

Rutabaga also hosts zero-waste birthday parties with every party item either edible or reusable.

That means real silverware, real plates, real cup that are then simply washed.

Old t-shirts serve as napkins. The decorations are also upcycled with thrift shop fabric scraps becoming colorful streamers.

Rutabaga Toy Library | Facebook |Instagram.com
3426 Conrad St c2, Philadelphia, PA 19129
