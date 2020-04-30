Action News Sports

Former Villanova star Ryan Arcidiacono gives back during COVID-19 shutdown

By
He's one of our local heroes, but instead of shining on the court in Chicago, former Villanova University basketball star Ryan Arcidiacono is stuck in his apartment waiting to finish off his 3rd NBA season.

"There's only so much you can do. I haven't touched a basketball since the day everything stopped, they closed the practice facility, gyms, took rims down in Chicago. You can only do so much," Ryan told Action News.

How do you keep busy without being able to play basketball? Talk basketball.

Arcidiacono has been FaceTiming with kids from East Coast Power, a Montgomery County AAU club, to help give them pointers on the game, and lessons in life.



"I think there were over 100 people on the FaceTime call," he said. "I wanted the kids to know the journey it took to get to where I am. You gotta work super hard, be positive, start at an early age," he said.

Edward Patruno is a 6th grader at Colonial Middle school, who even named his dog Archie, after Ryan. He says hearing from one of his favorite players was a huge pick me up during this quarantine downtime.

"His advice to us was to work harder than everyone else, have a positive attitude, and be the best teammates we can be," said Patruno.

And for Arch, it's a chance to connect with who he was-- just a kid from Bucks County who loved basketball and turned it into his dream career.

"I'm living out a dream so many kids are unable to, but I hope that doesn't deter kids to try and achieve their dreams like I did. If a kid from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Bucks County, Neshaminy High School can make it to Villanova and the NBA why can't any other kid?" said Arcidiacono.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds in Philadelphia region; many ignore social distancing

Quest Diagnostics allowing residents to order COVID-19 antibody tests online

Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment

Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

Pennsylvania golfers excited for courses to reopen on May 1

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaaction news sportsvillanovacoronavirusbasketballfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Former Phillies players set to play ball in South Korea
Phanatic to read stories online (with help from Phillies)
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
McNabb weighs in after Eagles draft Jalen Hurts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, Gov. Murphy says
See the Blue Angels fly over Philly and NYC from inside the cockpit
Former Philly DA Seth Williams released from prison early
PennVet studying if dogs can sniff out COVID-19
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family
Montco man pilot takes part in Tuesday's Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Show More
Building it Better Together: Jobs in New Jersey
Remdesivir drug proved effective against virus in US study, maker says
COVID-19 in Philly: Don't flush gloves, golf courses reopening
Parishioners celebrate pastor's birthday with drive-by tribute
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds; many ignore social distancing
More TOP STORIES News