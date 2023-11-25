Salvatore Vetri, patriarch of Philadelphia restaurant empire, dies at 87

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The patriarch of the Vetri restaurant empire was laid to rest on Friday.

Salvatore Vetri reportedly died suddenly at his home in Rittenhouse Square this past Wednesday.

Mr. Vetri's children include the celebrated Philadelphia-based Chef Mark Vetri and Montgomery County judge Risa Vetri Ferman.

Mr. Vetri was successful in his own right as the owner of several jewelry stores in the Delaware Valley before selling those businesses back in 1994.

He spent his golden years working for his son's nonprofit organization and making meals for his son's restaurant employees.

The Dish: Sal's Famous Meatballs with Marc Vetri and his dad, Sal

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli caught up with the Vertis earlier this month to learn about the family's favorite meatballs.

"I used to watch my mother make them," said Sal Vetri. "I'd go to church and come home and the meatballs would be frying."

Marc even opened up a new pizza spot, Pizzeria Salvy, which was named after his father.

"I was like, we have to call it Salvy," Marc says. "My whole food life has actually been wrapped around this guy."

Salvatore Vetri was 87 years old.

SEE ALSO: Marc Vetri's new 'Pizzeria Salvy' is a nod to dad, Sal