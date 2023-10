Eastbound lanes along Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia closed due to multi-car crash

All eastbound lanes are closed between Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue for the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the Schuylkill Expressway was closed Sunday night following a multi-vehicle crash.

Viewer video shows the crash in the eastbound lanes just past Montgomery Drive around 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

There is no word yet on whether injuries are at the scene.