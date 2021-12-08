carbon monoxide

Woman dead, husband and son injured after apparent carbon monoxide leak in Sellersville

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the father and son.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dead, 2 family members injured after apparent CO leak

SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An apparent carbon monoxide leak in Bucks County, Pennsylvania left one woman dead and her two family members hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a home on the 2000 block of OId Bethlehem Pike in Sellersville.

Officers found 51-year-old Susan Hess dead at the scene.

The woman's 54-year-old husband and her 31-year-old son were rushed to an area hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that the leak may be due to a possible faulty appliance in the home.

Police say Hess' other son went to the home after one of the victims didn't show up to work.

"He was actually able to remove his brother and his mother and his father out of the house, rendered some medical aid," said Chief Paul Dickinson of the Pennridge Regional Police Department.

Neighbor Frances Allem is still reeling from the tragedy.

"It's very hard and it's gonna be really hard on the one son's children. They get every other weekend here cause they love their pop-pop and their grandmom," said Allem.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office will determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The father and son remain hospitalized at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countysellersville boroughgas leakcarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARBON MONOXIDE
2 rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Bucks Co.
Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Camden man: Officials
Elon Musk offers $100M prize for best carbon capture tech
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News