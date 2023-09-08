WATCH LIVE

Suspect identified in shooting death of Philadelphia Streets Dept. worker

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 4:19PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have issued an active warrant for the man wanted for fatally shooting a streets department in South Philadelphia.

Police say Senaaj Jackson, 21, shot and killed Masir Williams, 21, at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

Senaaj Jackson

Police said three streets employees were arriving to do some work on the area. One worker left the car to go into a corner store to grab some water and ended up in an altercation inside the store.

According to police, Jackson shot Williams and then ran from the store.

Williams was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Police say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334.

As with all homicides, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

