Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware tests positive for COVID-19

"It seems we'll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom," Coons said.
By
Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Senator Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19, the Delaware politician announced Thursday.

Coons said he has been tested regularly for COVID-19 for weeks using both rapid tests and PCR tests.

Coons said he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine U.S.-Russia policy on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington.

The U.S. senator said he has had minimal symptoms so far. He is isolating and following CDC guidelines.

"Like millions of other families, it seems we'll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering," Coons said.

In his statement, Coons urged all Delaware residents and everyone across the country to get tested, vaccinated and boosted.

"We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy," Coons said.

The Action News Data Journalism Team reports 74.4% of Delaware residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

