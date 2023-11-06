WATCH LIVE

SEPTA warns riders about potential delays as employees plan to attend slain driver's funeral

Friends and family will be honoring Bernard Gribbin, who was a husband, son, brother and uncle

Monday, November 6, 2023 9:30AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA officials are warning riders that people may experience delays on Monday as many SEPTA employees will be paying their final respects to a fallen driver who was killed last month.

Bernard Gribbin, 48, was shot and killed by a passenger on October 26 while he was operating his bus in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Bernard Gribbin

The suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Zhontay Capers, has been charged with murder, as well as other related offenses in Gribbin's death, according to police.

Gribbin, a 12-year employee of the transit authority, will have his services held on Long Island, New York, on Monday.

SEPTA said as a result of this, several bus routes may be impacted.

Officials stated that the following routes may be the most affected:

H; XH; L; 2; 4; 16; 18; 22; 23; 26; 32; 35; 39; 47; 53; 55; 56; 57; 61; 62; 77; 80; 89; and BSO.

Those who knew Gribbin previously told Action News he was a hard-working bus operator who was dedicated to serving his community.

"This man was funny. Very intelligent, and helped out whenever he could. So for someone who has such a pure heart, why?" asked Kareem Woodson, a former coworker of Gribbin.

Friends and family alike will be honoring Gribbin, who was a husband, son, brother and uncle.

