SEPTA employees injured on tracks in Radnor Township

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Two SEPTA employees were injured after an accident Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. near the County Line Station on the Norristown High Speed Line in Radnor Township.

SEPTA says there was an incident involving track equipment.

Crews from the Radnor Fire Company along with the Urban Search and Rescue team had to free one of the injured from under a maintenance vehicle on the tracks.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

Shuttle buses are operating between the Bryn Mawr Station and Norristown Transportation Center while the accident is being investigated.