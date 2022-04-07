Video captures shootout between gunman, police in Frankford; wounded SEPTA officer identified

The exchange of gunfire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.
SEPTA police officer Ervis Onuz was shot in the abdomen while trying to shield another officer during the firefight. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Two women, ages 42 and 57, were also shot by the gunman sometime during the evening. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle issued a statement on Officer Onuz on Thursday afternoon:
"I'm beyond grateful that the brave SEPTA police officer will recover physically from last night's attack. Far too often, we have taken the long walk from hospital bays towards the cameras to share news of our colleagues' conditions. (SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel) and I are only a week removed from standing in formation at the funerals of our brothers, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Mack and Sisca. While I hope we never have to take that walk again, there is always a sense of joy when we can share news that our colleague will make it. May God bless all of our brave officers."
The incident started when shots were fired near Arrott and Griscom streets.
A witness said he was standing at a bus stop when a man started shooting from a block away.
"A lady got hit, right next to me, standing at the bus stop," the witness told Action News.
Police with the 15th district were on patrol when they heard the multiple gunshots, according to authorities.
That's when they saw a man holding a gun.
The male suspect led officers on a chase to the Renehan House Apartments on the 4700 block of Leiper Street. He ran into the building.
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment officers shut down the Frankford neighborhood near Leiper Street. You can see officers taking cover as the gunfire rang out from an upper bedroom.
Several Philadelphia police officers exchanged gunfire with the man prior the arrival of SWAT units, but none were injured.
The gunman was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.
Authorities say the shooter had a Glock with 15 rounds that were emptied.
"Shortly after 8 p.m., we were able to utilize technology and it appeared the male was down in the second floor close to the window," said Gripp.
The gunman has not been identified nor has a motive been revealed. The suspect's family said they were trying to contact him as the shots rang out.
"We can't get in contact with him at all. I just hope he's going to be alright," the family member said before the barricade ended.
The suspect's body was removed from the apartment building early Thursday morning.
The injured officer is 28 years old. He has been on the force for three years.
SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel commended his heroic actions.
"There are so many fantastic police officers out there. It doesn't matter the patch they wear and the badge that's on their chest. Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It's what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect, but the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling," said Nestel.