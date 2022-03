PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of posing as a SEPTA employee in North Philadelphia.The incident took place on Sunday, February 20, near the 3300 block of Dauphin Street.Police say 57-year-old Larry Reese of Philadelphia attempted to lure a bus operator from her bus by posing and acting as a SEPTA official.Anyone with information surrounding Reese's whereabouts is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.