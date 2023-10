Over 1,000 SEPTA workers vote to authorize strike if one is necessary

The union represents nearly 5,000 bus drivers, trolley operators, mechanics, and ticket takers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 1,000 SEPTA workers voted to authorize a strike if one is needed on Sunday.

The vote among members of the Transport Workers Union, Local 234, was unanimous.

The current contract doesn't expire until October 31.

SEPTA released a statement saying in part, "We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached prior to the expiration of the current agreement."