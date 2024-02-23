Mercedes is approximately 10 months old and has been fully vetted, tested and spayed.

Shelter Me: Mercedes the cat from Bingo's Foundation is looking for a home

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting Bingo's Foundation Cat Shelter and Rescue located in lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Bingo's Foundation is a non-profit cat rescue, adoption, and sanctuary organization that was formed in 2001. Bingo's Foundation provides loving care, shelter and food for the homeless and abandoned cats of Bucks County and the surrounding area.

David Fiedler, the Vice President of Bingo's Foundation, introduced us to Mercedes. She is a domestic long-haired cat and is approximately 10 months old.

She has been fully vetted, tested and spayed. Mercedes is up to date on her shots and has no medical issues.

She is described as super playful and full of energy.

Mercedes found her way to Bingo's Foundation after she and her brother were abandoned as kittens in the middle of winter. They were both rescued by a neighbor and taken to Bingo's Foundation. Mercedes' brother, Lexus, is a black tuxedo cat and he is also up for adoption at Bingo's Foundation. They can be adopted together or separately.

To adopt Mercedes or any of her shelter friends, visit Bingosfoundation.org