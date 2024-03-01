Cleo is 9 years old and was rescued by the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team in July 2023.

Shelter Me: Cleo the pit bull is looking for a home that will spoil her with love

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Cleo, the loving pit bull. Cleo is 9 years old and was rescued by the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team in July 2023.

Her caretakers describe her as having the looks and charisma of an Egyptian princess, which led to her name. She is a food lover and is always eager to work for delicious treats.

Her ideal home is patient and kind, and one that would spoil her with love. She is open to meeting respectful children and does well with other low-key dogs.

Cleo loved meeting everyone in the 6abc newsroom and was happy to be the center of attention.

If you are interested in adopting Cleo or any of her shelter friends, please visit PSPCA.org