Shocktoberfest continues to bring scares despite pandemic

SINKING SPRING, PA (WPVI) -- It's the 29th year for Shocktoberfest and the annual scream park in Berks County has returned with precautions due to the pandemic.Guests are required to wear masks, social distancing is enforced and some of the haunts have been adapted to create fewer touchpoints.But they are still packing the screams. The midway carnival setting provides guests with games, food, drink, and live performances.And the award-winning haunts have been named to's top-10-list, including a 50,000-square foot haunted house, one of the biggest on the East Coast.94 Park Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608