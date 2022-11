Investigators tell Action News there were at least three shots fired.

Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on West Lehigh Avenue near Chadwick street.

Investigators tell Action News there were at least three shots fired.

Both victims are in stable condition.

No word on any suspects.