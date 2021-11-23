Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Head to Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving or maybe pick up little something for yourself, either way, you're definitely getting that small-town attention.Everett Wilson Designs is a luxury home and body shop owned by Ben Moore and his husband Jimson Wilson. The pair offer unique statement pieces, furniture, artwork, lighting, mirror, rugs, and more. They also have partnered with several local artists as part of their mission to invest in the community. For holiday décor, there are white ceramic Christmas trees, deviled egg trays and magnolia wreaths. Moore also makes handmade body products and carries the all-in-one sponge gels.Spoil your senses at Cynplicity Artisan Soap Company. They sell handmade soaps, lotions, sugar scrubs, bath bombs, bath salts and more by owner Cynthia Moscow. She has been an esthetician for over 25 years and started making her own products after she noticed a sensitivity to some of the ingredients found in conventional products. She focuses on essential oils. For the holidays, she's making gift boxes that you can grab and go or custom design. You can also create a sense of the spa at home, with aromatherapy shower mists and steamers. The winter Pomegranate Collection will brighten the season and skin.ExtraordinaryEd is a game, puzzle and toy store, for all ages. Store Manager Henry Van Nostrand says they specialize in products that don't need plugs or batteries but are powered by the brain. The Ed stands for educational. The award-winning store is an off-shoot of the non-profit CustomEd. They also carry award-winning games that target specific types of brain functions, from strategic and cooperation to perception and processing to mind-bending brain teasers. Plus, they're stocked with lots of Party Games, for six people or more.686 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey 08108684 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey 08108808 Haddon Avenue Collingswood, New Jersey 08108